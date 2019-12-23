FidentiaX Market Cap Achieves $217,673.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $217,673.00 and $1,011.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.74 or 0.06102723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001234 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

