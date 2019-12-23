Financial Survey: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) versus Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.7% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -155.89% -12.96% -5.63% Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Translate Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 2 5 1 0 1.88 Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 549.64%. Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 136.06%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $471.43 million 0.18 $33.68 million $1.82 0.98 Translate Bio $1.42 million 372.38 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.42

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Translate Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

