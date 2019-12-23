FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Byotrol (LON:BYOT)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Byotrol (LON:BYOT) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON BYOT opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.01. Byotrol has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

