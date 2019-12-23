First of Long Island Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

