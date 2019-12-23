First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
