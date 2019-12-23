Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. 1,252,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.