Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives $10.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 1,108,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 420.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 448,255 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 1,429,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

