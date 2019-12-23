FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.82, 579,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,147,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

