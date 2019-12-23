GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 538,136 shares.The stock last traded at $27.08 and had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GMS by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in GMS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

