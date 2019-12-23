Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 3.1%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 13,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 254,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.