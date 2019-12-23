Golos (GOLOS) Hits Market Cap of $184,597.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Golos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. Golos has a total market cap of $184,597.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golos has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golos Coin Profile

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 184,074,109 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

