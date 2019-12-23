Graft (GRFT) Hits One Day Volume of $13,129.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Graft has a total market capitalization of $261,496.00 and $13,129.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Graft has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

