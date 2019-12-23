Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDOT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.46.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

