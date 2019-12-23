Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33, approximately 316,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 318,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.