Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $612,946.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00181751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.01177199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00117388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

