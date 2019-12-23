Head to Head Comparison: Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Basf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.56 $1.00 billion $8.92 3.07 Basf $74.02 billion 0.93 $5.56 billion $1.73 10.80

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Basf 14.64% 9.36% 4.09%

Dividends

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Basf pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Basf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Basf 0 5 0 0 2.00

Summary

Basf beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and admixtures. The Surface Technologies segment offers chemical solutions, which include coatings, rust protection products, catalysts, and battery materials for the automotive and chemical industries. The Nutrition & Care segment provides nutrition and care ingredients for food and feed producers, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergent, and cleaner industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment offers crop protection products and seeds, such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop production products, as well as seed treatment products. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Midea Group Co Ltd; and strategic partnership with Aspen Aerogels, Inc. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

