HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price objective (up from GBX 1,431 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut easyJet to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $44,755.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

