Hush Market Capitalization Hits $327,952.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Hush has a total market cap of $327,952.00 and approximately $500.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. In the last week, Hush has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00386571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00071679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00095547 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.