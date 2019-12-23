Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Sells $32,716,845.00 in Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.80. 1,067,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,421. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

