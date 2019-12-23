Ink (INK) One Day Volume Tops $865.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Ink has a total market capitalization of $959,199.00 and approximately $865.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, EXX and CoinBene. During the last week, Ink has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Gate.io, Exrates, LBank, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

