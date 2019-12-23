INMAX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,145.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market cap of $82,579.00 and $38,145.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00182586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.01177120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00117846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

