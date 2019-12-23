Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37, 1,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 284.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

