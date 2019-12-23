Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Sells 3,887 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $134.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,421. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

