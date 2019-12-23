Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,088. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $822.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 29.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

