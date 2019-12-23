Insight Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.63 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $197.27 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007551 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00325845 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003735 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013462 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009752 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

