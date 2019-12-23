Internet Node Token (INT) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Internet Node Token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. Internet Node Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.71 or 0.06365272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Node Token Profile

INT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

