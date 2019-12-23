Interzone Price Tops $0.0001 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,580.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.01762808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.02583566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00555284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00625211 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00388529 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

