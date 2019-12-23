Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.10, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

