Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $58.12, approximately 4,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,615.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 299,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period.

