iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

BATS:ITA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.43. The company had a trading volume of 249,609 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0571 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

