Japan Content Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.00 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Japan Content Token has a market cap of $56,021.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Japan Content Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Simex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00182126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.01176587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com . Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, BitMart, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.