JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.65

Shares of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$39.65 ($28.12) and last traded at A$39.05 ($27.70), with a volume of 31156 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$39.05 ($27.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$32.21.

About JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

