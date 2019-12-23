Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.77 ($28.81).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €21.62 ($25.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.65. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

