Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of KZG stock remained flat at $GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday. 402,310 shares of the company were exchanged. Kazera Global has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

