Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Down 0.3%

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$103.59 and last traded at C$103.80, 23,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 88,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.57.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.73.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,612,835. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total transaction of C$1,068,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.