Klimatas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,185.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,057.00 and $1,185.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00780022 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001400 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

