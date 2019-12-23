KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Up 0.6%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.