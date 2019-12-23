Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) & GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Financial Review

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Legacy Reserves and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legacy Reserves and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR $20.46 billion 0.67 $875.12 million $0.53 15.71

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves -18.46% N/A -5.33% GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR 2.91% 8.48% 3.76%

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. Additionally, it offers business management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

