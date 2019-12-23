Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 104.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 567,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,508 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 751,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

