LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 432 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FINMY. ValuEngine downgraded LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.