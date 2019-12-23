Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 5.7% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $2.07 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00019978 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00557557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007992 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

