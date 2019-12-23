LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) to post $103.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. LiveRamp reported sales of $80.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year sales of $378.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.48 million to $379.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.93 million, with estimates ranging from $470.89 million to $498.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880 in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,122. LiveRamp has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49.

LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

