Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 452,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.12 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

