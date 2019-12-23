Loom Network Market Capitalization Hits $16.47 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, DDEX, Bitbns and LATOKEN. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00182586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.01177120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00117846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,456,069 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, Poloniex, DDEX, YoBit, Allbit, Fatbtc, Tidex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinbe, LATOKEN, DEx.top, Binance, Upbit, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

