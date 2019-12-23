Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cemex SAB de CV’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TT International acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,346,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

