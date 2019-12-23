LoyalCoin Trading 52.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $448.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00182586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.01177120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00117846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

