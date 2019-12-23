Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.17.
MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 300,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,630. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $148.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.15.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
