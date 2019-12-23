Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.17.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 300,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,630. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $148.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

