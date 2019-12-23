Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66, approximately 80,609 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 206,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.06.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

