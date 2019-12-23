Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.19.
MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
