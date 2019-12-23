Medadvisor (ASX:MDR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 200,821 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.25).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81.

Medadvisor Company Profile (ASX:MDR)

MedAdvisor Limited develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and Web technologies; and PlusOne, a software platform, which allow pharmacies to connect with patients via SMS, App, Web/email or Landline.

